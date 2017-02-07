Vandals slash tires at Denver apartments for fourth time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- More than a dozen residents of a Denver apartment complex waking up to slashed car tires--again.

It’s the fourth time in about five weeks criminals have targeted their vehicles at the Northfield Apartments at 4900 North Trenton Street.

“It’s really, really frustrating,” said three-month resident Karlie Rogers.

It’s a place for which vandals must have a fond affection. But the feeling is certainly not mutual.

“This is the third time,” Rogers said, who has had three tires slashed on three separate occasions.

“The first time, it was kind of like a shock. The second time I saw my tire, I started bawling,” said another resident who didn’t want to give her name. She has also been victimized three times.

Vandals have punctured tires at the Northfield Apartments four times since New Years Eve for a total of 54 damaged vehicles.

Sixteen happened just overnight.

The vandals also struck January 7 and January 28.

“This happens so many times now. We’re kind of done,” said resident Christian Tarango, who just bought his Saturn SUV.

Residents at the affordable housing complex who woke up to slashed tires, must also now deal with a big slice out of their wallets too.

“Almost $200,” Rogers said about already replacing two tires.

The crimes are also deflating their sense of security.

“What I keep asking is ‘Why me?’ My mom thinks I’m a target. Personally. But I don’t have any enemies,” Rogers said.

So now the complex is spending thousands to install security cameras around the property.

“They’re getting up now. Hopefully that helps,” Rogers said.

And if the criminals’ fear of getting caught doesn’t keep them away, residents hope their sense of decency will.

“Whoever is doing this, we’d really appreciate it if you stop. It’s stopping single mothers from getting their kids to school, to daycare and stopping us from getting to our jobs,” another victim said.

One resident told us he saw two young men run off and get in separate cars about 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Descriptions of the suspects were vague.

Police say they will also be patrolling this area more frequently.