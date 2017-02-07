× U2C Round-Up: Valentine’s festival, Christmas Tree bonfire and Little Free Pantries

DENVER — Consider this one of the busiest weeks for Colorado communities, in terms of festival-type events, as they prepare for Valentine’s Day.

Nation’s Largest Valentine’s Festival

The biggest event taking place this weekend is up in Loveland (aka the ‘Sweetheart City’). That city is hosting its annual ‘Fire & Ice Festival‘. It’s actually the largest Valentine’s Day type festival in the United States. Last year, about 36,000 people attended the event. Festivities kick-off Friday at 5pm.

Christmas Tree Bonfire

This past weekend, the town of Frisco held a community-favorite event: the Spontaneous Combustion Community Bonfire! Each year, dozens of people bring their old Christmas Trees into town and launch them into a big ole’ bonfire. It was one of several events held during Frisco’s ‘Gold Rush Weekend’ celebration.

The Little Free Pantry

Over the last couple of years ‘Little Free Libraries’ have popped up all over Colorado. Many of them look like a doll house attached to a tree, chock full of books! Well, jumping off that idea, a grassroots group created ‘The Little Free Pantry’. They look just like ‘Little Free Libraries’, but instead of books, they’re full of food and other items. According to the group’s website, “The Little Free Pantry offers a place around which neighbors might coalesce to meet neighborhood needs, whether for food or for fun. The Little Free Pantry utilizes a familiar, compelling concept to pique local interest in and action against local food insecurity.” We found at least one pantry in Denver on Humboldt Street. You can learn more about ‘The Little Free Pantry’ project by clicking here.

If you have a story idea that’s ‘Unique 2 Colorado‘ reach out to Channel 2’s Kevin Torres on Facebook.