Nissan Altima recall: Rear door may open when window is lowered

WASHINGTON — Nissan has recalled about 341,000 Altimas because a rear door could open if a window is lowered. The recall affects 2015-2017 models.

Nissan North America said a cable on the vehicles may have been improperly routed. In some situations the window mechanism can interfere with the cable and it could cause the door to open.

The company will notify owners within the next few weeks and dealers will fix the problem at no charge.

Customers can contact Nissan customer service at 800-647-7261 or visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website for more information.