National Fettuccine Alfredo Day
The Olive Garden shows us how to make Fettuccine Alfredo.
Olive Garden’s Alfredo Sauce
Ingredients:
- 3 oz wt butter
- 1 TBSP Garlic
- 2 TBSP All Purpose Flour
- 1 1/2 cup milk
- 1 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 1/2 cup imported Parmesan cheese, grated
- 1/2 cup imported Romano cheese, grated
- Salt and black pepper to taste
Directions:
- Sautee the butter and garlic in a saucepan on medium heat. Cook for 1 minute, stirring occasionally.
- Add the remaining ingredients to saucepan and stir occasionally until the sauce begins to simmer. Remove from heat.
- Serve the Alfredo sauce with your Pot Pie or over your favorite pasta, like fettuccine, linguine or bow tie.Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Serving size: 4
