National Fettuccine Alfredo Day

The Olive Garden shows us how to make Fettuccine Alfredo.

Olive Garden’s Alfredo Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 3 oz wt butter
  • 1 TBSP Garlic
  • 2 TBSP All Purpose Flour
  • 1 1/2 cup milk
  • 1 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 1/2 cup imported Parmesan cheese, grated
  • 1/2 cup imported Romano cheese, grated
  • Salt and black pepper to taste

Directions:

  • Sautee the butter and garlic in a saucepan on medium heat. Cook for 1 minute, stirring occasionally.
  • Add the remaining ingredients to saucepan and stir occasionally until the sauce begins to simmer. Remove from heat.
  • Serve the Alfredo sauce with your Pot Pie or over your favorite pasta, like fettuccine, linguine or bow tie.Prep time: 10 minutes

    Cook time: 10 minutes

    Serving size: 4

    Olive Garden just introduced the next phase in ‘never ending’ with its new Never Ending Classics promotion. Available in restaurants today, the new limited-time offer gives guests unlimited servings of their most loved Olive Garden menu items, starting at $11.99. From now until March 6, guests who order Never Ending Classics can enjoy unlimited servings of their Olive Garden favorites, homemade soup or salad, and freshly baked breadsticks

 