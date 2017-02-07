Med Fit – Amazing Results

Posted 8:40 am, February 7, 2017, by , Updated at 08:41AM, February 7, 2017

The Super Bowl just passed and Valentine's Day is on the way. These big occasions can derail your healthy eating plan. Dr. Angela Tran, owner of Med-Fit Medical Weight Loss gives practical advice on how to treat these situations. Med-Fit can give you a free consultation and get you on a plan for life. Backed by real medical advice. (303) 321-0023.