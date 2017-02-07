Man fatally shot at Sheridan light rail station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A man was shot and killed at the Sheridan light rail station early Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

About 1 a.m., an unresponsive man in his 20s or 30s was found on the light rail platform and police confirmed he had been shot. The man was declared dead at the scene at Sheridan Boulevard and West 11th Avenue.

The man has not been identified, but police said he is not an RTD employee. The shooting was caught on surveillance cameras and police were working to piece together what happened.

Police said they are looking for two Hispanic males, one with a white backpack, who were seen running from the scene to the north.

The Sheridan light rail station was closed in both directions as police investigated. It reopened about 6:40 a.m.