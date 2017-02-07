If you owned PC with DVD drive you may be owed $10

SAN FRANCISCO – If you owned a PC with a DVD drive several years ago you could be owed $10.

A class-action lawsuit said that Sony, NEC, Panasonic, and Hitachi-LG were accused of inflating the prices of optical drives sold to PC makers.

Thanks to the class-action lawsuit, some Americans can claim $10 for every PC with DVD drive they bought between April 1, 2003 and Dec. 31, 2008.

The claim must be filed before July 1.

LINK: Submit a claim

Although Colorado is not on the list, you may be eligible if you were a resident of another state at the time of purchase.

The states include: Arizona, California, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, or Wisconsin.

CNET reports as of now there’s no proof of purchase required, but the settlement administration has the right to request proof if they want.