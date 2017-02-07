Iconic Denver watering hole has new owners who vow no change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- When I heard that Denver's oldest continuing running watering hole was sold, I had to contact the new owner to learn the fate of the very historic tavern.

Built three years before Colorado was even a state, it was first known as the Highland House. Later it was Whitey's and then Paul's Place in the sixties. Since 1970, it's been known as My Brother's Bar.

Danny Newman of Denver is very familiar with My Brother's Bar. He's been going there since he was a small boy, "My mom started working here when I was four. I even remember coming here with her for her interview."

That was 28 years ago. "She's worked here continuously since then."

My Brother's Bar is rich in authentic history. Original wood bar, original tin ceiling, original floors. Even the mechanical and loud cash register is from the 1960's.

You won't find a television hanging from the ceiling blaring out, either. "This is our staircase to nowhere." Newman points to a once functional stairway when the bar was two floors. Now it just dead ends into a wall.

Oh, and by the way, Danny Newman is the new owner, and he says he's not changing a thing. "We needed to make sure that this kind of piece of Denver history remains."

