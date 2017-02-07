Guide to getting to the mountains without taking your personal vehicle

DENVER – CoPIRG Foundation and Snowriders International unveiled a new guide on Tuesday that features 16 ways snow lovers can get to the mountains without taking their personal car.

The options include CDOT’s new SnowStang which will run on Feb. 11 and Feb. 25 taking people from the Federal Center in Golden to several popular ski resorts.

It also includes the Amtrak Winter Park Express ski train, the Front Range Ski Bus, RTD’s N line bus to Eldora, as well as shuttles from DIA to carpooling connections.

LINK: Full list of options to getting to the high country without your car

“For years, the only real way for Coloradans to get to the ski slopes has been to drive their personal car,” said Danny Katz, Director of the CoPIRG Foundation.

“Given there’s only a couple of routes and thousands of us are going to just a handful of places, all of us driving our own cars is completely inefficient, Katz added. “However, we’ve seen a dramatic increase in the number of options people have to get to their favorite mountains without driving their own vehicle.”