FOX31 Problem Solvers help mother of terminally ill child after tire slashings

DENVER -- It's the nightmare that never ends.

A brazen tire slasher returned to the Northfield Apartments in Stapleton once again Monday night, and slashed the tires of 16 more vehicles.

Upwards of 60 vehicles have now been targeted over the past month.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers met one woman who was really devastated by the crime.

Brandy Krebbs is a single mother and she has a terminally ill child. Her tires were slashed for a third time Tuesday morning.

"One of the other residents walked up and said you got it too? And I thought there's no way it happened again!"

Krebbs really needed her Jeep Tuesday morning. She needed to take her son to the doctor.

"He had 2 appointments today at Childrens Hospital and I had to cancel both of them and it takes six months to get back in," she said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers decided to help.

We contact Big O Tires on Federal Boulevard which agreed to replace her tires for free.

"We're usually the bearer of bad news, so it's always good to do something good and put a smile on somebody's face, said Alex Linnabary, with Big O Tires.

It's a gesture that meant the world to Krebbs, a mom who relies on her Jeep to make ends meet and to get him the medical care he needs.

"It's nice. It restores back some hope that people actually do that for each other," she said.

Police have increased patrols in the area and the property management company has added security cameras, but so far the culprits haven't been caught