Fort Collins police arrest man accused of 46 burglaries

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Fort Collins police have arrested a man they say is linked to 46 burglaries in a six month period.

Police arrested 34-year-old Gary Baumann for a string of burglaries between August 2016 and January 2017.

During that time, Baumann broke into several local businesses where he caused damage and stole property, according to authorities.

Police say that Baumann is also the suspect in additional business burglaries in Boulder County.

Baumann was arrested for second-degree burglary, theft, criminal mischief, and possession of burglary tools.