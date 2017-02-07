Facebook page asks for dog photos to support teen with cancer

PHOENIX — An Arizona teen shot to national fame when he wasn’t even old enough to get a driver’s license, and it all happened during the fight of his life.

The fight still isn’t over for Anthony Lyons and neither is the love coming to him on Facebook, KNXV reports.

In 2014, at just 15 years old, Lyons was diagnosed with leukemia.

However, Lyons and his family have needed plenty of support to help lift his spirits.

His mother created the Facebook event page “Photo Doggies for Anthony.”

Kristen Lyons, Anthony’s mom said, “It’s completely distracted us from what was going on, it was a horrible time in the hospital.”

Even though it’s two years old, people are still posting photos.

The support is coming in handy after a rough day.

For some reason, Lyons is losing weight and a feeding tube could be a next step.

He spent a day at the hospital getting tests done, but still no answers.

“I know tough times don’t last,” he said.

Lyons remains on oral chemotherapy drugs to keep his cancer at bay. His mom says the disease is no longer detectable in his blood.

Go to the Facebook page “Photo Doggies for Anthony” if you’d like to share a pic of your pup to help keep him smiling.

— CNN Newsource contributed to this story.