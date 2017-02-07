Driver slams into transformer at DIA, knocks out power

DENVER — A driver was arrested Tuesday morning after hitting a power transformer that knocked out power in some parts of Denver International Airport and fleeing the scene, the Denver Police Department said.

The collision happened about 7:20 a.m. outside the airport, police said.

Officers chased the vehicle after the driver took off and caught the suspect at East 144th Avenue and Haysmount Road.

Power was lost in the Frontier and United hangars, an airport spokeswoman said. Power has been restored for Frontier and United was working on backup generators until Xcel Energy crews could finish restoring full service.

The spokeswoman said United is “doing OK” and that there does not appear to be any major service disruption.

The suspect has not been identified. Police did not say what caused the driver to hit the transformer.