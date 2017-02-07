Denver man shot while trying to stop burglars at neighbor’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- “To me, he’s our hero.”

Not the words you would expect to hear about a neighbor. But in this case, certainly well deserved.

A Denver man was shot multiple times after he tried to stop his neighbor’s house from being burglarized near West 48th Avenue and Quitman Street.

“If that wouldn’t have happened they would have probably completely cleaned us out,” Veronica Lamaak said. “I may have driven home and walked into it happening and who knows.”

Lamaak left her home on Sunday for a quick bite to eat, and when she returned she found her house torn apart and her neighbor, Craig, had been shot.

Lamaak said Craig was working in his garage when he noticed the burglars. He then yelled for them to leave before being shot twice by a shotgun.

“Craig is the sole provider of his family and he’s now going to be out of work for a very long time,” Lamaak said.

Craig continues to recover in the hospital and has already undergone three surgeries.

“In my mind he saved my life, he saved my home and I want to do anything I can to help him and his family,” Lamaak said.

Lamaak set up a GoFundMe account for Craig’s medical expenses.

Denver Police continue to search for a suspect. The've provided a basic description:

Hispanic man

Wearing a dark shirt

Gray pants

Believed to be driving a white truck or van