Colorado Republicans kill bill allowing cyclists to go through stop signs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- After more than two hours of testimony Tuesday, Republicans in the General Assembly killed a bill that would have allowed cyclists to go through stop signs without stopping.

The vote was 3-2 and went down on party lines.

"This bill is about safety," Senator Andy Kerr (D-Lakewood) said prior to the meeting.

"This is something the State of Idaho has done successfully for decades," Kerr added.

This measure has become known nationally as the "Idaho Stop" which allows cyclists to go through red lights and stop signs if there is no traffic in the area.

Avid cyclists in Denver told FOX31, eliminating time cyclists spend stopping at an intersection increases safety. Stopping at intersections is widely considered the most dangerous part of a ride.

"Especially for new cyclists. They are having to stop and then get back up to speed -- that is when they are the least stable," Phillip Brown, an employee of Elevation Cycles said.