Christie Brinkley returns to SI swimsuit issue with daughters — at age 63

NEW YORK — Model Christie Brinkley is back in the annual Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue — at the age of 63. And she’s appearing with her two daughters.

Brinkley will appear in the magazine’s annual issue with 31-year-old Alexa Ray Joel, her daughter with singer Billy Joel, and 18-year-old Sailor Brinkley Cook. The issue comes out later this month.

Brinkley posted a photo to Instagram to thank Sports Illustrated “for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date.”

Brinkley told People magazine she had thought her days of posing in a bathing suit were over after she turned 30. But getting to pose with her daughters convinced her to do it again.

Brinkley first appeared on the cover of the swimsuit issue in 1979. She also appeared on the cover in 1980 and 1981.

Brinkley Cook shared the same photo as her mother and wrote she had “a plethora of awkward phases,” and that she “always somehow found something to pick on” when looking at her own reflection.

“My body and I have been through it all,” she wrote. “But recently I have been liberated. I am healthy, I treat myself well, and for that I’m happy. I’ve looked in the mirror and been able to LOVE the things about my body that beauty norms deem ‘undesirable.’ I now have grown to know that my body is worthy of so many great things.”

Ray Joel posted a close-up shot of her in a bikini and wrote, in part, “I don’t have a completely flat tummy, or cellulite-free thighs. … Nor am I a model’s height or shape. Neither are hundreds of millions of other beautiful women out there. SO WHAT? Does it really matter, in the end? All that matters is how YOU feel about yourself. Set your own standards of beauty; both internally and externally.”