Christie Brinkley returns to SI swimsuit issue with daughters — at age 63

NEW YORK — Model Christie Brinkley is back in the annual Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue — at the age of 63. And she’s appearing with her two daughters.
Brinkley will appear in the magazine’s annual issue with 31-year-old Alexa Ray Joel, her daughter with singer Billy Joel, and 18-year-old Sailor Brinkley Cook. The issue comes out later this month.
Brinkley posted a photo to Instagram to thank Sports Illustrated “for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date.”
Yes! I am excited to announce that I am back in @si_swimsuit ..I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side whose going to be looking at me! Oh and My kids think I walk on water, so let's not mention the apple box concealed just under the surface. For a preview check out @people.com ..and thank you Sports Illustrated for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date! 🌸🌴psI can’t wait to see everyone at VIBES on Feb 17th and 18th in Houston! #proudmomhere!
Brinkley told People magazine she had thought her days of posing in a bathing suit were over after she turned 30. But getting to pose with her daughters convinced her to do it again.
Brinkley first appeared on the cover of the swimsuit issue in 1979. She also appeared on the cover in 1980 and 1981.
Brinkley Cook shared the same photo as her mother and wrote she had “a plethora of awkward phases,” and that she “always somehow found something to pick on” when looking at her own reflection.
“My body and I have been through it all,” she wrote. “But recently I have been liberated. I am healthy, I treat myself well, and for that I’m happy. I’ve looked in the mirror and been able to LOVE the things about my body that beauty norms deem ‘undesirable.’ I now have grown to know that my body is worthy of so many great things.”
Ray Joel posted a close-up shot of her in a bikini and wrote, in part, “I don’t have a completely flat tummy, or cellulite-free thighs. … Nor am I a model’s height or shape. Neither are hundreds of millions of other beautiful women out there. SO WHAT? Does it really matter, in the end? All that matters is how YOU feel about yourself. Set your own standards of beauty; both internally and externally.”
Let's STOP degrading and START celebrating ourselves and others, from both the inside AND out. 👑🕊🦋There's far too much degradation, competition, insecurity, and unhealthy standards associated with women and their bodies- particularly on social-media. As a conscious society, it's up to us to flip this negativity on its head. I don't have a completely flat tummy, or cellulite-free thighs… nor am I a model's height or shape. Neither are hundreds of millions of other beautiful women out there. SO WHAT? Does it really matter, in the end? All that matters is how YOU feel about yourself. Set your own standards of beauty; both internally and externally. All of those unrealistic-looking, photoshopped images are nothing more than white noise, playing off of your own insecurities in order to make a buck. Don't let them affect you. DO YOU! We are all perfect, just as we are. Please know that. Thank you @si_swimsuit for showcasing all heights, shapes, and sizes. For within our distinctions, our quirks, and our self-perceived 'flaws'… therein lies the beauty. {Capture Credit: @si_swimsuit #BehindTheScenes Thank you for the honor of shooting me with my Precious & Golden Sunshines: Mamacita & Sailorina.}