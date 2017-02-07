Beef & Pasta Skillet Primavera
Erin Weber, Registered Dietician and Chef from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association shows us how to make Beef ^ Pasta Skillet Primavera.
|Total Recipe Time: 30 minutes
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 20 minutes
Recipe Category: Main Dish
1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean)
|1.
|Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings.
|2.
|Stir in broth, pasta, squash, tomatoes and Italian seasoning; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and cook 9 to 11 minutes or until pasta and squash are almost tender and sauce is slightly thickened, stirring occasionally.
|Makes 4 servings (1-1/2 cups beef and pasta mixture).
|
Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.
|Nutrition information per serving: 296 calories; 6 g fat (2.7 g saturated fat; 2.2 g monounsaturated fat); 76 mg cholesterol; 338 mg sodium; 28.2 g carbohydrate; 3.1 g fiber; 31.7 g protein; 8.1 mg niacin; 0.5 mg vitamin B6; 2.4 mcg vitamin B12; 5 mg iron; 18.4 mcg selenium; 7 mg zinc; 82.3 mg choline.
Trans fat 0.2g; polyunsaturated fat 0.5g; potassium 614mg; added sugars 0g.
This recipe is an excellent source of protein, niacin, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, iron, selenium and zinc; and a good source of fiber and choline.
|
