Beef & Pasta Skillet Primavera

Total Recipe Time: 30 minutes

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes Recipe Category: Main Dish 1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean)

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium beef broth

1 cup uncooked whole wheat pasta

2 zucchini or yellow squash, cut in half lengthwise, then crosswise into 1/2 inch slices (about 3 cups)

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) no salt added diced tomatoes

1-1/2 teaspoons Italian seasoning





1. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Pour off drippings.

2. Stir in broth, pasta, squash, tomatoes and Italian seasoning; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and cook 9 to 11 minutes or until pasta and squash are almost tender and sauce is slightly thickened, stirring occasionally.

Makes 4 servings (1-1/2 cups beef and pasta mixture).



Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Nutrition information per serving: 296 calories; 6 g fat (2.7 g saturated fat; 2.2 g monounsaturated fat); 76 mg cholesterol; 338 mg sodium; 28.2 g carbohydrate; 3.1 g fiber; 31.7 g protein; 8.1 mg niacin; 0.5 mg vitamin B 6 ; 2.4 mcg vitamin B 12 ; 5 mg iron; 18.4 mcg selenium; 7 mg zinc; 82.3 mg choline. Trans fat 0.2g; polyunsaturated fat 0.5g; potassium 614mg; added sugars 0g. This recipe is an excellent source of protein, niacin, vitamin B 6 , vitamin B 12 , iron, selenium and zinc; and a good source of fiber and choline.