Astronomy trifecta this weekend

DENVER – Mark you calendar for both Friday February 10 and Saturday February 11. The trifecta includes the Full Snow Moon, a Lunar Eclipse, and Comet 45P all visible in Colorado.

The big question is the weather. Will it be clear enough to see the trifecta? It’s not looking great. At best I give it a 40% chance with a large storm system moving through Colorado.

Trifecta explained: