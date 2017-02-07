Astronomy trifecta this weekend
DENVER – Mark you calendar for both Friday February 10 and Saturday February 11. The trifecta includes the Full Snow Moon, a Lunar Eclipse, and Comet 45P all visible in Colorado.
The big question is the weather. Will it be clear enough to see the trifecta? It’s not looking great. At best I give it a 40% chance with a large storm system moving through Colorado.
Trifecta explained:
- Full Snow Moon: Named after the heavy snows of February. Full on Saturday February 11.
- Lunar Eclipse: Visible at 5:43pm in Denver on Friday February 10.
- Comet 45P: Travels into the inner solar system every 5.25 years. On Saturday February 11 it will pass just 7.4 million miles from Earth. Look for it pre-dawn in the eastern sky with binoculars or small telescope. It may look like a green ball.