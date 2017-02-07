Astronomy trifecta this weekend

DENVER – Mark you calendar for both Friday February 10 and Saturday February 11.  The trifecta includes the Full Snow Moon, a Lunar Eclipse, and Comet 45P all visible in Colorado.

The big question is the weather.  Will it be clear enough to see the trifecta?  It’s not looking great.  At best I give it a 40% chance with a large storm system moving through Colorado.

Trifecta explained:

  • Full Snow Moon: Named after the heavy snows of February.  Full on Saturday February 11.
  • Lunar Eclipse: Visible at 5:43pm in Denver on Friday February 10.
  • Comet 45P: Travels into the inner solar system every 5.25 years.  On Saturday February 11 it will pass just 7.4 million miles from Earth.  Look for it pre-dawn in the eastern sky with binoculars or small telescope.  It may look like a green ball.