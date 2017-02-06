Trump protesters file civil rights lawsuit against Denver, 2 police officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Protesters took to airports across the country, including Denver International Airport, after President Donald Trump ordered a ban on immigrants from seven predominantly-Muslim countries.

Now, the city of Denver may pay the price for trying to shut down this expression of free speech.

Both the city and two Denver police officers face a federal civil rights lawsuit.

The very day President Trump signed his executive order, U.S. protests erupted inside the atrium of the main terminal of DIA and outside the complex.

Those protests continued for two straight weekends.

And during that time, protesters say airport officials, Denver Police Commander Tony Lopez, and Sgt. Virginia Quinones, tried to silence their right to speak their minds.

It’s a place of long-awaited reunions, of happiness and tears.

“We were nervous. It’s a great inconvenience to be taken to jail,” protester Nazli Mcdonnell of Colorado Springs said.

But McDonnell and fellow protester, Eric Verlo, say the airport also became a place of hostility.

“We were approached by police officers who asserted we did not have a right to be here because we did not have a permit,” McDonnell said.

The city said they needed a permit to peacefully protest President Trump’s travel ban on certain immigrants. But that permit requires it be pulled seven days in advance.

“Stop doing anything that can be construed as free speech without a permit,” Lopez said, on a video captured by a protester and uploaded to YouTube.

So they filed a civil rights lawsuit for violation of their free speech.

Civil rights attorney, David Lane, who filed the suit says the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled unreasonable time restrictions on getting a permit is unconstitutional.

“I know what my rights are. This is a public space. And we had a sergeant tell us this was not a public space. Some people take for granted what police say as true. And we know it wasn’t,” says Verlo.

Police and airport workers told protesters they were violating airport rules. They claimed the primary purpose of the airport is to ensure the safety, security and movement of passengers.

“The U.S. Supreme Court held previously that you can’t eliminate all free speech in an airport. You can have reasonable time, place and manner restrictions. But you cannot eliminate all free speech,” Lane said.

Protesters say they were in a public space, where others held signs too, including lawyers offering pro bono work for immigrants impacted by the executive order, limo drivers trying to make contact with clients and families welcoming home military members.

“We can debate that in court. But you are going to be arrested if you don’t’ stop immediately. Do you understand?” Lopez is recorded saying to a protester.

“We don’t feel it’s appropriate for police to have discretion to decide which signs can be held and which signs cannot be held,” says McDonnell, who emigrated to the U.S. from Turkey in 1986.

“He (Lopez) said you can go have your protest over on Tower Road because all DIA property is off limits to you. It’s like telling Martin Luther King Jr. not to march from Selma to Birmingham. You can have it in a cornfield in Kansas. It’s ridiculous,” says Lane.

Through the lawsuit, protesters hope they can return DIA to a more welcoming place, like America has always been throughout history.

“It’s important we extend that welcome mat and welcome everybody,” says Verlo.

The Denver Police Department released a statement that reads in part: “…Denver police and the airport worked to balance the rights of individuals to express themselves with the need to protect passenger and airport operations. It’s important to note that no one was arrested during these activities….”

The lawsuit asks a federal judge to declare the city violated the constitutional rights of protesters and to prevent the city from interfering in future peaceful protests.