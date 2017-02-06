Truck drivers accuse Erie of setting ‘truck trap’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ERIE, Colo. -- Last month the Erie Board of Trustees raised the penalty for a truck driver to pass through its town in a semi-tractor-trailer to $2,650.

That appears to be one of the highest traffic fines in the state.

City leaders say the local ordinance was created as a “safety” measure.

A number of professional drivers, however, have been complaining to the FOX31 that the real motive behind the tickets is simple greed.

“You`ve heard of speed traps. This is a truck trap,” Craig Engle said outside Erie’s traffic court Although Engle argued he was making a local delivery, one of the ordinances’ exemptions, a judge ordered him to pay his ticket.

The dispute between truckers and Erie police centers on the location of a “Weight Limit 13 tons” sign posted along County Line Road.

Trucker, Jeff Winowiecki, told Investigative Reporter Chris Halsne, he was traveling west on State Highway 52 and turned down County Line Road toward the Town of Erie, when out of the corner of his eye he spotted the sign.

There were two immediate problems, in Winowiecki’s mind.

First of all, the semi-tractor-trailer he was driving weighs more than Erie’s 13 ton limit

“Legally, I wouldn’t even be able to come down this road empty,” Winowiecki told Halsne.

Secondly, the driver said the sign was placed in a location, without warning, and without a safe way to turn a 42-foot big-rig around.

“It was rush hour. Cars coming at me. Cars coming behind me. There's nothing I can do. I'm just going to create a wreck if I try to do anything," Winowiecki said.

Before he made it to the cement plant listed on his work order (located just outside the town-limits of Erie), he saw police lights behind him.

The office handed him a $1,030 ticket stamped “Gross Weight of Vehicle Exceeded Maximum”

Winowiecki said, “He basically told me he was going to get every truck going through here. He told me he was going to get `em.”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers heard the same story from trucker, Tim Temple

“It`s a scam. You can`t turn around nowhere, Temple told Halsne. “You can`t back up nowhere. All you can do is go straight through town.”

And from deliveryman Engle, who is calling for a trucker's boycott of Erie to protest the sneaky weight limit ordinance.

“I will not buy fuel here. I won't buy my tires. Anything here. They got my thousand bucks, but they're not going to get any of my business anymore.”

All three truckers went to traffic court in December and lost their pleas for mercy. They were also the last three truckers to get under the town’s even stricter fine structure for overweight trucks. On Jan. 20, the 13 ton limit ticket went from $1,030 to $2,650.

According to court records, Erie police snagged at least 28 different truckers in 2016 for driving through their town. All of the citations were handed out by the same police officer; Alfredo Nevarez. He declined comment, as did police chief, Kim Stewart, who had a “town spokesperson” send us an email.

“I understand you would prefer that someone from the Town speak to you on camera, but as I previously informed you we will not be making those resources available.”

So the FOX31 Problem Solvers went to traffic court one morning to hear what the local judge had to say to three drivers.

He barred our cameras at the city prosecutor's request, but let a Halsne in solo.

Behind closed doors, Officer Nevarez admitted in Winowiecki's case, he didn't even weigh the truck before giving out the ticket. Still, the judge ruled for the Town and Winowiecki and others all had to pay up.

“I don't think the signs are legit,” Winowiecki said afterwards. “They're not in the right positions for us to know we shouldn't be on these roads.”

The FOX31 Problem Solvers took a look at a map of Erie's boundaries. The Town limits encompass parts of Interstate 25, Highway 52, Highway 287, Highway 7, and County Line Road.

That's a six-mile by five-mile swath of major thoroughfares where semi drivers run the risk of being fined for simply driving down the road.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted all of the elected Erie Board of Trustees to see where they stood on this and heard back from zero of them.

After we re-visited City Hall, again looking for comment, Halsne received an email from Fred Diehl, Assistant to the Town Administrator.

He reiterated nobody would talk on camera, but wrote:

The Town of Erie takes traffic safety seriously – especially along routes such as County Line Road which includes as many as three public schools. Weight limit signs have been properly posted for years. Our officers have issued warnings in an attempt to educate truck drivers of our local ordinances related to overweight vehicles. Our officers have called the out of town quarries to advise of the weight limit in town and suggested to the owners that they tell drivers not to drive through town with overweight loads. Yet, in spite of these proactive warnings and outreach, some drivers continue to exceed weight limits by 200% to 300%.

Drivers tell FOX31, that kind of language is hard to stomach. All their trucks were under the legal weight limit per state law, but not in Erie.