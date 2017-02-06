Tom Brady’s game jersey goes missing after Super Bowl

HOUSTON — It was a grand night Sunday for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after he helped engineer the largest comeback in Super Bowl history and won his record fifth championship.

As the Patriots gathered in the locker room after an incredible 34-28 overtime victory over the Atlanta Falcons, video shows Brady telling team owner Robert Kraft that someone stole his game-worn jersey.

“Someone stole my game jersey,” Brady is heard saying.

“Are you serious? Well, you better look online,” Kraft answers.

While walking to the team bus, Brady told ESPN reporter Kevin Van Valkenburg that he hadn’t found the jersey and “it’s going to be on eBay at some point.”

The Patriots were down 28-3 late in the third quarter before scoring 31 consecutive points and winning in the first overtime in Super Bowl history.