Tom Brady appears to be poking fun at Roger Goodell in new ad

HOUSTON — Some think quarterback Tom Brady is making reference to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in a new ad that debuted after the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI on Sunday night.

In the commercial for Shields Healthcare Group, Brady is greeted by an employee who asks him to remove all his jewelry before his appointment.

“Sure, no problem” Brady replies, as he removes four massive, sparkling Super Bowl rings from his fingers.

“Is that all?” the employee asks.

“Actually, I forgot this one,” Brady says, smiling, as he pulls a fifth ring from a sweatshirt pocket. “It’s kinda new.”

“We’re gonna need to get you a bigger locker,” she responds.

“Roger that,” Brady responds.

All five of the Patriots’ Super Bowl victories have come with Brady and coach Bill Belichick, but this one had some slightly different circumstances.

Brady missed the first four games of the regular season while serving his Deflategate suspension that was imposed by Goodell.

The meeting between the two after the Super Bowl had been highly anticipated if the Patriots would have won the game.

The two shook hands on the field after the game and did so again while posing for pictures at a news conference on Monday morning.