Thieves carve out chunks of Colorado license plates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. – Thieves are busy in the Denver metro targeting people with new registration stickers on their license plates. Victims told the FOX31 Problem Solvers the perpetrators are finding a creative way to get that sticker.

The stickers are not easy to peel off, and depending on the screws that are used, it might be too difficult to take the entire plate. More people are now reporting tools like metal sheers are being used to get the job done.

Not long after Kori Smith of Aurora renewed her license plates, she saw a chunk of metal missing. Her renewal sticker making, allowing her to drive legally, was gone-- along with a piece of her license plate.

“I have work, I have kids,” explained Smith. “I was supposed to get up, take them to school this morning and we didn’t get to do anything.”

The working single mom of four said she needs her car. But instead she is facing a new headache and additional DMV fees.

“This is my car,” she said. “I paid for it. I worked for it and the crooks win.”

Smith thought a missing renewal sticker was all she had to worry about until her homeowners’ association (HOA) got involved. Smith said when HOA officials learned something was wrong, they checked it out. HOA leaders told the Problem Solvers that Smith was in violation of HOA policy. Their response was to boot Smith’s car.

“I’m a victim twice now, absolutely,” said Smith.

Shortly after calling the HOA, the Problem Solvers were promised the boot would be removed at no cost, saving Smith nearly $200.

Aurora police are now investigating the theft. One of Smith’s neighbors at the Aurora complex near Chambers Rd. and Iliff Ave. told the Problem Solvers the same thing happened to him.

Problem Solver advice to make sure you’re not a victim is to use a clear plastic covering plate holder to help in deterring thieves. State law requires plastic coverings to truly be clear, so the plate numbers and letters are still visible.