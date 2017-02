DENVER — Alcohol might have been a factor after a driver rear-ended a police vehicle early Monday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

#BREAKING #DPD cruiser rear ended by drunk driver at Illif and Quebec. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/vd4tDbep4f — Elliott Trimble (@TrimbleKDVR) February 6, 2017

The crash happened at Iliff Avenue and Quebec Street about 1:30 a.m. Police said a white Mazda sedan ran into the back of the police vehicle, which then hit a vehicle in front of it.

No injuries were reported, but the driver of the Mazda was taken into custody.