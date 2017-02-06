× Suspect arrested in Wheat Ridge ATM shooting, attempted robbery

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. – Wheat Ridge police have arrested a man in connection to an early morning shooting and attempted robbery at an ATM on Feb. 1.

Police arrested Markeith Burton-Fleming on Friday after a search warrant resulted in evidence linking him to the shooting and attempted robbery.

It happened at the Chase Bank ATM at West 38th Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard about 5 a.m. on Feb. 1, police said.

The man pointed a gun at the woman and tried to rob her before shooting her in the shoulder, police said. The man did not get any money before taking off, police said.

The woman, who had her 4-year-old in the backseat, drove herself to the hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Burton-Fleming faces charges of attempted first degree murder and first degree assault, police said.