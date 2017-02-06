× ‘Super Monday’ is one of the most popular days for men to start diets

While lots of people make resolutions to eat better after the holidays, it seems that many people aren’t quite ready to swear of snacking until after the Super Bowl.

After all, Super Bowl Sunday is the one of the largest food consumption day in the U.S. — second only to Thanksgiving, according to the USDA.

According to a statement released by Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI), the Monday after the final NFL game of the season is one of the biggest dieting decision days of the year for men.

“Monday is the biggest diet decision day of the week and Mondays after holiday weekends are even bigger,” Joe Redling, Nutrisystem Chairman and CEO, stated. “Game day for the final NFL football game of the season has become a national holiday of sorts and, for our business, it is a game-changer.”

Men call or visit Nutrisystem every 1.5 seconds on Super Monday, the company stated.

Four-time Super Bowl champion Terry Bradshaw and Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino are both spokesmen for the program.

“It makes perfect sense. You go for the chips, you go long for the guacamole and you just keep going. Then, you wake up the next day and think, ‘Man, I gotta do something,'” Nutrisystem quoted Bradshaw as saying.