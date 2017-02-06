× Specialized equipment, guidance help wounded veterans hit the slopes

KEYSTONE, Colo. — Beginning Monday, 35 American service members will take to the slopes for a Three Mountain Ski and Snowboard Camp.

The brief camp will provide veterans with instruction from world-class coaches and volunteers from Keystone Adaptive Center, which arranges alpine, skiing and snowboarding lessons to people with disabilities and other special needs.

The camp is a partnership between the Adaptive Center and the Semper Fi Fund, a program that provides immediate financial assistance and lifetime support to post-9/11 wounded, critically ill and injured members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families.

Veterans of all ability levels, including an impressive mono-skier, will learn and hone skiing and snowboarding skills.

The Center is affiliated with the Professional Ski Instructors of America, guides who conduct personalized, one-on-one instruction with specialized equipment.

Camp wraps up February 9.