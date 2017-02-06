Proposed bill would allow bicyclists to ride through stop signs, red lights

DENVER — A public hearing for a divisive transportation bill will be held Tuesday at the state Capitol.

Senate Bill 93 would allow bicyclists to ride through traffic intersections without stopping, including passing through red lights and stop signs.

Also referred to as a “safety stop,” the bill would require that, in lieu of a full stop, cyclists “slow to a reasonable speed and yield to vehicles and pedestrians.”

The bill was introduced by Sen. Andy Kerr, a Democrat from Lakewood, and is based on a 35-year-old Idaho law.

Proponents of the bill point to a 2010 study by UC Berkeley that showed cycling injuries in Idaho dropped over 14 percent in the year after riders began following the new rules of the road.

Bicycle Colorado, a nonprofit promoting bicycling across the state, released a January blog post written by Executive Director Dan Grunig defending the bill.

“Having a single statewide law in place would help both motorists and bicyclists understand the law more easily and know where the practice is allowed,” he said, adding “This type of law can reduce conflicts on the roads and improve the flow of traffic by helping motorists not have to wait for a bicyclist to get going.”

Some opponents cite safety as a reason to stop the bill; Sen. John Cooke, a Republican from Greeley, told The Denver Post that the bill is a step backwards.

“I would go in the opposite direction and say there should be more enforcement for bicycles who violate red lights and stop signs,” he said.

According to the Chicago Tribune, passing the bill could be moot, considering a recent study released by DePaul University reported that only “1 cyclist in 25 comes to a complete stop at stop signs, and 2 out of 3 go through red lights when there’s no cross traffic.”

The hearing for the bill will be held at the Capitol at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.