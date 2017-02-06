Pearl Harbor survivor from Aurora dies at age 94

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- 94-years is a long time to live by any measure. But Tom Petso of Aurora seemed invincible - like he'd keep on going forever. After all, he'd survived Pearl Harbor.

Sadly though, the shrinking the number of heroes who outlived that day is now smaller by one. Petso died over the weekend after a short illness.

Our FOX31 cameras were there exactly 2-months-ago when Petso was all smiles, signing autographs in Honolulu, on the 75th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.

“Just scared the hell out of me honestly,” Petso recalled to FOX31 late last year. “You're frightened, you're a kid, you know. And here all of the sudden they're shooting at you. And they didn't stop."

Petso was just 19 - stationed at nearby Wheeler Army Airfield on Oahu - getting ready to play a Sunday morning football game on Dec. 7, 1941.

“At 7:30 a.m., we started the football game, and at 8:00 a.m., we looked up in the sky. My God it was a fleet of Japanese. We knew they weren't our planes. They were coming right down, and they blew up those planes in no time,” Petso said.

Petso has returned to Pearl Harbor many times over the years, revisiting the places of his youth. The places where 2300 service members were killed, and another 1,100 wounded on that day of infamy. The attack, he says, put the fear of god in him.

“I became a fairly religious person at the time and I realized the lord is looking out for me or I wouldn't be here today,” Petso said.

At 94, Tom was the picture of health. He worked out every day, and was proud of that. Even so, just a few weeks ago he told us he wasn't sure many more Pearl Harbor anniversaries he'd be around for. But he knew every year - for the last 75 years - was a bonus. And he never took that for granted.

“Sometimes I'm just thankful I`m alive. Honest to God I thank Jesus. I could've been killed very easily that morning," he said.

To learn more about Tom, visit The Greatest Generations Foundation.