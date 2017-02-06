Neighbors’ patience shrinks as building’s graffiti problem grows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Neighbors said they are fed up with the growing graffiti problem on a vacant building on Kalamath Street. They've filed multiple reports with the city, but a spokesperson said there's a reason crews have left it untouched.

Jeffrey Beall passes by the building every day on his way to work. Almost every side of the building is now covered in graffiti.

"I feel a bit ashamed actually. This is my neighborhood and it's going down hill," said Beall. "I don't know if this is gang graffiti or if it's just professional taggers taking advantage of the situation or the lack of enforcement."

Beall said when graffiti appeared on this wall in the past, he reported it and the city removed it within a few weeks. Now, he said he's submitted three reports during the last few months and the graffiti has not only stayed up, it's also gotten worse.

"It's blighted. It hurts the neighborhood. The more graffiti there is in a neighborhood, the more it appears. It kind of grows," said Beall.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted the city Monday. A spokesperson said the graffiti issue is on the city's radar. However, the building is owned by a bank and the gate around the building is locked. A spokesperson said the city is having a tough time getting in contact with someone at the bank to unlock the gate and allow workers to get onto the property to take down the graffiti. The city said as soon as the bank unlocks the gate, the crews will remove it.