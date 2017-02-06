Most popular Girl Scout cookies in every state revealed

There are several types of Girl Scout cookies, but only a few that stand out.

In honor of the iconic cookie’s 100th anniversary, Influenster, a product discovery and reviews website, conducted an online survey of over 5,000 cookie lovers from across the nation to find out which Girl Scout cookie each state loves.

The Most Popular Girl Scout Cookies in Every State https://t.co/mVelGSfXAa @influenster pic.twitter.com/sEQW7eR6OE — Carie Small (@CarieIsSoVery) February 6, 2017

As the bestselling Girl Scout cookie, it’s no surprise that Thin Mints came in first place in several states including California, Virginia, and Minnesota among several others.

But Colorado seems to love the Caramel deLites the best. The cookie came in first place in Colorado and a close second place overall. It also topped the list in Washington, Texas, and New York among other states.

Overall Peanut Butter Patties came in third place overall with states like Connecticut, Wisconsin, and Montana.

Wyoming and Vermont were the only two states to call Do-si-dos their favorite Girl Scout cookie, which came in fourth overall.

The other Girl Scout cookie flavors didn’t make the cut.