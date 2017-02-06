Man found dead in Colorado Springs motor home fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The body of a man was found inside a motor home that caught fire on Saturday night, the Colorado Springs Police Department said.

The fire was reported about 7:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Santa Fe Street, police said.

The motor home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. While battling the flames, a firefighter discovered the body of a man inside the motor home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The name of the man has not been released.