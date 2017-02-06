Lady Gaga announces world tour with stop in Denver

HOUSTON — Fresh off the heels of her Super Bowl halftime show, Lady Gaga has announced her “Joanne” world tour on Monday that will include a stop in Denver.

The singer tweeted a GIF announcing the tour just hours after her performance.

The 48-date tour includes stops in North America, Europe and Brazil.

According to a schedule posted on her official site, the concerts kick off Aug. 1 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, and the tour winds its way across the globe before ending in Salt Lake City on Dec. 14.

She is scheduled to perform at the Pepsi Center in Denver on Dec. 12. Tickets go on sale Feb. 20.

Her fans, known as Gaga’s “Little Monsters,” were thrilled and the singer told “Entertainment Tonight” after her halftime performance that her fans mean everything to her.

“When I first started, everyone thought we were so different and so weird,” she said. “We never changed who we were, and we stuck to our guns in terms of what we believe in, and now we got to perform on the biggest stage in the world with our beliefs and our diversity, and it made me really proud.”