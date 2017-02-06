Huge meteor streaks across sky in Midwest

MILWAUKEE — A meteor lit up the skies over the Midwest early Monday morning and it was captured several times on video.

The meteor tore across the sky about 1:30 a.m. CST.

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee tweeted sightings of the phenomenon. The meteor was reported in Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana as well as in Canada.

The American Meteor Society has received nearly 200 reports about the fireball.

Our midnight crew saw the flash from the meteor early this morning. Checking back at our radar images, we saw this! #swiwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/KMdsBW7HIc — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) February 6, 2017

Police in Glendale, Wis., caught the flash in the sky on a patrol dashcam.

A witness told FOX6 in Milwaukee that the meteor shook a building in Oshkosh, Wis. Police said they received several reports of a loud boom.

COOL VIDEO: UWPD Officer Volkmann captures last night's meteor on his dash cam. This is near the @UWWaismanCenter on the @UWMadison campus. pic.twitter.com/K8Tv5hvXtZ — UW-Madison Police (@UWMadisonPolice) February 6, 2017

Check out this INCREDIBLE video of the #meteor this morning as viewed from a Lisle, IL police car dash cam! Thanks to Lisle PD for sharing! pic.twitter.com/uYELKkBxRO — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 6, 2017

Video from the roof of the Atmospheric, Oceanic & Space Sciences Building on the University of Wisconsin campus also caught the meteor.

The American Meteor Society said the track plots southwest to northeast — ending on Lake Michigan. Video shows the first estimated trajectory of the meteor.