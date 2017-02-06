Heart Healthy Dishes from The Little Clinic King Soopers

Posted 12:16 pm, February 6, 2017, by

80% of all deaths from heart disease are preventable. The registered dietitians from The Little Clinic at King Soopers always have great tips and recipes to help you and your family lower your risk of heart disease.  Send them an email at... dietitians@thelittleclinic.com