Flight attendant’s instincts save teen from human trafficking

SAN FRANCISCO — An Alaska Airlines flight attendant’s instincts and quick thinking helped save a young girl who was a victim of human trafficking.

Flight attendant Sheila Frederick is a member of Airline Ambassadors International, which focuses on training attendants to see signs of human trafficking, NBC News reports.

Frederick noticed a teenage girl with greasy blond hair on the flight. The girl, who she thought was 14 or 15 years old, was traveling with an older, well-dressed man.

Frederick tried to strike up a conversation but said the man became defensive. Frederick then told the girl under her breath to go to the bathroom, WTSP reported.

“I left a note in one of the bathrooms,” Frederick told NBC News. “She wrote back on the note and said ‘I need help.’”

She then notified the pilot and police were waiting in the terminal when they landed.