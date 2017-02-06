Dylan Redwine remembered on his 18th birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAYFIELD, Colo. -- Dozens gathered in the southwest Colorado town of Bayfield Monday to honor Dylan Redwine on what would have been his 18th birthday.

Redwine was killed more than four years ago, when he was only 13. He had been visiting his father in Vallecito at the time of his disappearance.

At Monday's birthday celebration, Dylan's mother Elaine thanked community members and supporters who have stood by her side since day one.

"Happy 18th birthday my sweet sunny son. I wish you were here with us to celebrate your birthday. Many will gather to remember you and your sweet self. I miss you more with each passing day. Thank you to everyone for helping us remember Dylan. Until we meet again please keep watching over us. I love you Dylan Redwine," Elaine Hall, Dylan's mother wrote on Facebook.

At the end of the birthday celebration, the group released blue and white balloons into the sky.

To this day, investigators have not named a suspect, only a person of interest: Dylan's father, Mark Redwine.

Mark Redwine did not attend the birthday celebration for his son. Nor did he return our phone call for comment.

Editor's Note: Special thanks to Joe Hemphill with Durango Aerial Photography and The Pine River Times for helping us tell this story through their stunning video and photographs.