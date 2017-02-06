Dylan McCaffrey, Brayden Wood are young Colorado athletes to watch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- No doubt, kids across the country watched Sunday's Super Bowl with hopes and dreams of someday playing professional football.

These days, pee wee football and high school football are increasingly competitive.

Brent Wood, whose son, Brayden, plays football says the specialty training is starting younger and younger. His son, at 6'3" and 215 pounds, is one of the biggest 8th graders in the state.

"You have to put the work in obviously but I`m truly blessed by God for what he`s given me..my size and gift for football. I'm truly blessed," Wood said.

Brayden is already getting national attention. He was recently invited to play at the Army All American Game at the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, with his good friend, Dylan McCaffrey.

Dylan is the son of former professional football player Ed McCaffrey. He is a senior at Valor High School and just signed to play at Michigan next year.

"I would just tell kids to fall in love with the game. If you love that sport. This could range from anything you could play. If you love it, you will have passion for it. That makes the hard work easy," Dylan said.

Dylan's parents are proud of all of their sons following in their dad's footsteps, playing football. But their mom originally had other plans.

"I tried to get them all to play soccer, they all did it for a season but then realized this overlaps with football? No I'm going to play football. I tried," Lisa McCaffrey said.

And she says that's all parent can do is try.

"All you can do is put them in the right hands and love them and support them. You don't want to like over do it and micromanage, but you want to be supportive and to put them in the best situation you can," Lisa said.

Her husband, Ed McCaffrey added, "You know I think everybody has strengths and weaknesses different skill sets and talents, but in the end, it`s up to the individual to work really hard, as hard as they can to take advantage of all the wonderful people who are out there to help them along the way."

Brayden Wood says his older brother, a division one baseball player was his inspiration. Brayden is smart on and off the field.

When talking about his future plans, Brayden said, "Start my own brand would be amazing. I want to be a boss. I want to be CEO of my own company, do what I want, so that's the main goal if sports don't work out."

He has learned from his dad that school is the number one priority, but sports can help.

"The activity and sports and everything they do keeps them out of trouble and keeps them on task, established work ethic, team work and discipline, a lot of values come out of this," Brent Wood said.