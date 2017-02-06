Denver deputy fired for using excessive force against inmate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A deputy with the Denver Sheriff Department has been fired for using excessive force on an inmate.

Video of the incident was released Monday by Denver's Department of Public Safety.

Deputy Darrin Turner had been with the department for approximately 15 years, according to documents released by the public safety department.

The documents state that Deputy Turner got into an argument with two inmates at the Downtown Detention Center on Jan. 28, 2016.

Turner allegedly pushed one of the inmates "by shoving his left elbow into [the inmate's] back" as the inmate was being transferred from a holding cell to the dress out area.

The verbal argument escalated in the dress out area, according to the documents, and the inmate called Turner a racial slur.

Turner allegedly took off his glasses and asked another deputy to hold them, saying, "I don't want them to get broken."

Surveillance video shows Turner slam the inmate down on the property window ledge. Turner's left hand was wrapped around the inmate's neck. Another deputy reaches across the ledge and gets his hands between the men, but Turner was able to use his right hand to hit the inmate in the face.

A third deputy "forcibly removed Deputy Turner from the situation," the records state.

On Jan. 4, the public safety department sent Turner an official termination letter.

"Physical force will not be used as a punishment, under any circumstances," the termination letter states. "It is clear that your conduct has been unprofessional and in violation of the Department's policies and procedures."

The letter also states that Turner never reported taking off his glasses, which officials said was a clear sign he intended to get into a fight.

The letter quotes Turner as saying that the inmate called him a racial slur and he took the inmate out of the cell to "counsel [him] that we don't use that language."

According to the documents, Turner was previously suspended for 13 days in 2012 for "Conduct Prohibited by Law" and "Conduct Prejudicial."

In 2011, he received two written reprimands, once for "Disobeying a Lawful Order" and "Failure to Perform Duties" and once for "Soliciting Preferential Treatment" and "Unauthorized Use of Equipment."