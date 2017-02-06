Creative Valentine’s Day gift packaging ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Haley Marsh from The Container Store stopped by Channel 2 News at 4 p.m. on Monday with some creative ways to wrap your Valentine's Day gifts.

THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX

Have fun and be creative! Virtually anything can be turned into a fun gifting container. Think boxes in vibrant colors, fun lunch bags, coffee mugs filled with coffee beans or even decorated acrylic boxes. The point is to go beyond a simple envelope or wrapped package.

Ice Cream Pints (x2)

Round Lacquered Box

Rectangular Lacquered Boxes

GO WITH A THEME

Employing a theme is a great way to unleash your creativity. Got a restaurant gift card? Enclose it in a fun take-out box. Present a movie lover with a gift card to the cinema or a new DVD nestled in a bin filled with popcorn and candy. You can also create an experience by giving the gift of relaxation with a day already scheduled for the two of you to visit the spa.

Take-Out Cartons

Small Knit Basket

Pink Splash Bin

BRING ON THE SPARKLES

We know that jewelry and accessories are also very popular gifts every Valentine’s, so think about making the surprise extra special by packaging your gift within a gift! Maybe you are gifting a new bracelet to your loved one. Present it in a neat jewelry box where it can be protected when it is not being worn. Or perhaps you are gifting a new watch or sunglasses. Package the item in a nice case where they will be able to admire and appreciate it long after it has been received.

Acrylic Bracelet Box

Mink Classic Deep 3-Section Stackers

Vanilla Classic Stackers Lidded Eyewear Storage Box

LOVE NOTES

For the kiddos or a useful colleague gift, sweeten up a solid colored notebook with simple hearts made of bold-patterned wrapping paper. Your Valentine will have a place for notes, inspiration and maybe even a romantic poem! The notebooks are the perfect size for tucking into a pocket or handbag so you always have them with you! There are 10 adorable notebooks so they are perfect for gifting a multitude of people from colleagues at work to a child’s classmates.

Poppin Mini Medley of Soft Cover Notebooks

Pink Large Dots Treeless Wrapping Paper

Honeycomb Wrapping Paper Sheets

Black Narrow Stripe Treeless Wrapping Paper

PRETTY PETALS

A store-bought bouquet of flowers always looks better when not in the standard-issue plastic wrap. Make your Valentine feel extra special with a bundle of flowers wrapped in gift wrap that looks like it was straight from a high-end floral shop. Simply cut the wrapping paper, wrap the flowers, tape the paper and right the name of the lucky recipient!

Pink Large Dots Treeless Wrapping Paper

Red Clover Washi Paper Tape

KID-FRIENDLY

And shower your kiddos with fun treats and sweet messages in the morning or throughout the day. Also, drop in little surprises in their lunch or school bag that will make them smile. Get creative by dressing up a simple chocolate bar with festive wrapping paper and a handwritten label. This sweet treat is the way to many Valentine's hearts.

