Contractor scams 92-year-old man out of cash

DENVER -- 92-year-old Merrill Yale says back in his day, business was done with a handshake you could rely on, but it turns out he couldn't rely on the cement contractor who promised to break and replace a slab over a plumbing line back in August.

Yale says the contractor asked for money up front, then just disappeared.

"He cashed a $400 check I gave him and never came back,” Yale said.

Consumer protection experts have some advice to avoid these types of contractor scams.

Never pay up front for services

Always get a contract

Ask for full contact information (if they don't have it move on)

Always get at least two references

For more information about how to protect yourself when selecting a contractor visit the Better Business Bureau's website.