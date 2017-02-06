Commerce City officers fatally shoot armed suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- An armed suspect was fatally shot by officers after a standoff that started late Sunday night and ended early Monday morning, the Commerce City Police Department said.

Officers were called to the 5800 block of Magnolia Street about 10 p.m. on reports of a man with a gun threatening a woman.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspect in the doorway of the home armed with a gun. A perimeter was set up and a Special Services Unit was called in.

Police negotiated with the man in an attempt to get him to put down the gun and surrender. About 12:30 a.m., the man threatened police with the weapon and officers opened fire.

The man was struck and pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

The 17th Judicial District critical incident team is investigating the shooting.