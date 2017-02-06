Beef Jerky Outlet – Buy 6 Packs – Get 7th Free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beef Jerky is a high protein, low fat snack to help fuel you throughout the day. The Beef Jerky Outlet is offering a 7th pack free, when you buy 6 packs. The flavors include Prime Rib, Blazin' Cajun, Boiled Crawfish, as well as Kangaroo and Alligator meat. They have locations at Colorado Mills, The Outlets at Silverthorne, and Main Street in Breckenridge.