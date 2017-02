Please enable Javascript to watch this video

February is Heart Health month, and the American Heart Association in Denver is kicking things off with a Battle of the Chefs of Cherry Creek North to raise awareness about heart disease and stroke, the number one and number three killers of women. Watch the tasty fun as Defending Champ Chef Daniel Kane of Del Frisco's Grille takes on Chef Jesus Rodriguez of the Thirsty Lion. And take part in all the FREE fun with "I Heart Fridays" throughout the month in Cherry Creek North!