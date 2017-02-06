Atlanta students blame ‘Falcons depression,’ other excuses for school tardiness

NORCROSS, Ga. – It was a tough loss for football fans in Georgia as the Atlanta Falcons fell to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI on Sunday night.

Students in the Atlanta area took it especially hard. The loss even caused some students to be late for school Monday morning.

At Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross, Ga., students must provide a written reason for why they’re late. And after the loss, students got creative.

This might be our very favorite tardy excuse…ever. "Failed to rise up." #riseup pic.twitter.com/LAugeTSajB — GACSpartans (@GACSpartans) February 6, 2017

The school shared the photo of excuses on their social media channels Monday morning. The excuses included “failed to rise up” and “Falcons depression” as reasons for their tardiness.

“Rise up” has been the slogan for the Falcons all season.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the school has a close tie with the team because two of their School of Ballet teachers are also Falcons Cheerleaders.

Children of a Falcons player and a Falcons assistant coach are students at the school, according to the paper.

No word on if the student’s humorous reasons got their tardiness excused.