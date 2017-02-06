Adoptable animals found new homes thanks to local Puppy Bowls

DENVER — The clash between the Falcons and the Patriots may not have had hearts racing in quite the way they did at last year’s Super Bowl but puppies playing football is one game we can all get behind.

There were multiple furry match-ups around the Denver area with some kittens getting in on the action, too.

Denver International Airport and its partner, Dumb Friends League, helped kick off Super Bowl weekend with its second annual Puppy Bowl.

All puppies featured in the event were adopted.

Foothills Animal Shelter in Golden held its own game Friday. The fundraiser featured more than 20 puppies from the shelter, all available for adoption.

A spokeswoman said profits from the fundraiser will go to a good cause. “All the money will go toward care for other animals at the shelter, which includes food, housing, and any medical needs. We often have cases of animals needing surgery, mass removals dental work, etc.,” she said.

Foothills Animal Shelter cares for more than 9,200 orphaned pets each year and never turns any animal away.

Finally, The Humane Society of the South Platte Valley joined forces with North Shore Animal League America and more than 100 shelter partners across the country to celebrate Hallmark Channel’s Kitten Bowl IV game with a Kitten Bowl Party event.

The local party was held at a Petco in Highlands Ranch and of the players in the Kitten Bowl competition found loving homes.