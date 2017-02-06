×

David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make Forget me Knots

What you Need:

Large Pretzel Knots

Chocolate Chips (1 Bag White chocolate, and 1 bag Semi-Sweet)

Valentine themed Decorating Sugars/Sprinkles

What to Do:

Melt Chocolate Chips separately in a glass bowl, in the microwave. Stirring every 30 seconds until completely melted

Dip Pretzels one by one in the Chocolate and sprinkle with Sprinkles/Decorative sugars.

Set on a baking pan lined with parchment until set.

Enjoy!