David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make Forget me Knots
What you Need:
Large Pretzel Knots
Chocolate Chips (1 Bag White chocolate, and 1 bag Semi-Sweet)
Valentine themed Decorating Sugars/Sprinkles
What to Do:
Melt Chocolate Chips separately in a glass bowl, in the microwave. Stirring every 30 seconds until completely melted
Dip Pretzels one by one in the Chocolate and sprinkle with Sprinkles/Decorative sugars.
Set on a baking pan lined with parchment until set.
Enjoy!