Von Miller reads mean comments in campaign against hateful speech

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller joined several other professional athletes in a campaign to stand up to hateful speech.

In the video posted by The Players’ Tribune, Miller and other celebrities read mean comments directed at them.

“I would like Von Miller to die in a grease fire,” Miller stops and stammers. “A grease… fire.”

Derek Jeter, Danica Patrick, Michael Phelps and Karl-Anthony Towns also read hurtful comments people have made about them, before discussing how they deal with negativity.

“I could make it as big as possible, I just choose not to empower it… not to give it life,” Miller says.

“The way that you can quietly stand up, is that you don’t let it affect you, because that’s what they want,” Patrick says. “All you can do is laugh. They’re talking about someone they’ve never met before.”

“The STAND UP campaign harnesses the power of the biggest names in sports in support of the ideals of unity, togetherness and love,” The Players’ Tribune stated on YouTube.

The Players’ Tribune was founded by Derek Jeter.