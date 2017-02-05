President George H. W. Bush flips coin at start of Super Bowl 51

President George H.W. Bush, accompanied by his wife, Barbara Bush, flipped the coin at the start Super Bowl 51 Sunday.

The NFL championship game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots was played in Houston, Texas.

President Bush arrived on the field at NRG Stadium in a wheel chair Sunday afternoon. His wife rode alongside him in a golf cart and stood behind him as he tossed the coin.

Afterwards, the couple shook hands with members of both teams.

The 41st president was discharged from the hospital on Monday, more than two weeks after being admitted to be treated for pneumonia, his spokesman said.