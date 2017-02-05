Police searching for suspect after man shot in northwest Denver

DENVER — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in northwest Denver Sunday.
The man was shot on Quitman Street, just south of Interstate 70, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department.
Police told FOX31 Denver the man was shot in the arm and transported to the hospital.
Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man wearing a dark shirt and gray pants. He is believed to be driving a white truck or van, police said.
We have a crew at the scene working to confirm more information.
39.782093 -105.040425