Police searching for suspect after man shot in northwest Denver

DENVER — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in northwest Denver Sunday.

The man was shot on Quitman Street, just south of Interstate 70, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department.

Police told FOX31 Denver the man was shot in the arm and transported to the hospital.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic man wearing a dark shirt and gray pants. He is believed to be driving a white truck or van, police said.

